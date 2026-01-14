T-Mobile’s New Better Value Plan Goes Live: Should You Switch?

T-Mobile announced is new Better Value plan last week and that plan is now available for those with 3 lines or more.

The T-Mobile “Better Value” plan that was first introduced last week has gone live on their website. This is a plan that appears to have been built specifically for Verizon or AT&T customers looking to make a switch and who have multiple lines to bring with them. Current T-Mo customers can also switch to it. The Better Value plan has a somewhat odd 3-line requirement, so not just anyone can sign-up.

With the Better Value Plan from T-Mobile, you get unlimited talk, text, and data, as well as unlimited premium data on T-Mobile’s best network. They include unlimited mobile hotspot data, 30 GB of high-speed data when traveling in Canada & Mexico, plus 30GB of international high-speed data in 215+ countries.

For other perks, you get Netflix Standard (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) as a part of the plan. Apple TV is included too, but you have to pay $3/mo for it. T-Satellite is active, as is 4K UHD video streaming over cellular.

As another part of the pitch for this plan, T-Mobile says you can upgrade “every 2 years with the same great deals as new customers” and that your plan price is guaranteed to stay the same for the next 5 years. Of course, we talked recently about how your bill is almost guaranteed to increase in the coming years even if your plan price doesn’t.

So, should you switch to T-Mobile Better Value? I think the easiest way to look at this is by comparing your current bill to what it would look like against Better Value. If you have 3 lines, T-Mobile is discounting this plan to $140 per month, but you will have taxes and fees on top of that because they no longer include those in plan prices like they used to. If you have more lines, just add another $30 onto the price for each line.

Reasons to switch outside of the price? If you and your plan members are super heavy data users, then this is a plan for you. The unlimited premium data, plus the unlimited hotspot will certainly come in handy, plus the travel data is almost unheard of in the industry assuming you do a bunch of traveling outside of the US.

And that’s the deal here. Better Value is a data-heavy plan at a decent price per line. In the end, you’ll just need to see if your current plan setup is cheaper or if this could save you some money.

Sign-up for T-Mobile Better Value