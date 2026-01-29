Google Extends Pixel Tablet OS Updates for Another 2 Years

Pixel Tablet updates now last another 2 years, thanks to new promise from Google.

While Google has done some weird things with updates on some of its older devices (the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7) in recent months, none of which they want to address publicly, today brings good news for owners of the Pixel Tablet. A support page was recently updated to show that they’ll provide more OS updates than we were expecting.

Spotted by 9to5Google, this support page was changed to suggest Google now provides a level of support that includes “5 years of OS and security updates,” plus it “may also include new and upgraded features with Pixel Drops.” It’s the combination of OS and security updates that is new here, as the OS updates were previously scheduled to end in 2026 with security patches running through 2028.

We’ve already updated our dedicated post to Pixel update schedules to reflect this change, but it did indeed say 2026 for OS updates and 2028 for security in our last update.

I’m still not sure you should invest in a Pixel Tablet on this news, but if you already own one, congrats.