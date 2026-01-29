When dictating a text message, that sense of unnaturalness for me comes from having to say words like “comma” and “period.” With AI becoming so prevalent on our phones, it makes perfect sense that it could be used to make the process of dictation better. That’s where the new Dictaboard AI-powered keyboard comes in.

Powered by the AI behind ChatGPT, Dictaboard utilizes AI to input your text anywhere across Android (it’s a system-wide replacement keyboard), then uses those AI smarts to properly punctuate, format, and polish up your messy dictation. No more will you have to speak punctuations or mechanics like “new line.”

Once you have inputted your text via voice, there’s even a polish feature that will clean up your message. The polish tool will fix your grammar and clarity, without fear of changing the actual tone of your message.

The developers behind the keyboard say that they built Dictaboard because, “Voice typing has always been a great idea that worked poorly in practice. We simply wanted to make it work. No robot voice required. No manual punctuation. Just say what you mean and hit send.”

That message resonates with me. There has hardly ever been a natural feeling when using voice dictation. If this is a problem that AI can actually fix, I’m all for it. A lot of the AI things that my phone can do have never impressed me, but this one actually makes sense and does.

Dictaboard is free to try for the first 3 days, allowing you to get a feel for if it’s a good productivity tool for you. After the 3 day trial, the starting price is $4.99.