We thought that any potential buyers would appreciate the fact that Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold, priced at $2,899, includes a 45W charging brick in the box.

This is the first time Samsung has included a charging brick with a high-end smartphone in quite some time. Even the $1,999 Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn’t include a brick, so yes, this is newsworthy.

I wouldn’t say the inclusion of a charging brick will help anyone swallow that price tag, but it doesn’t hurt. And honestly, if you’re someone willing to spend this much on a phone, you deserve the charging brick and every other promotional item. Samsung is also including six months of Google AI Pro (and 2TB of cloud storage) with purchase and a Carbon Shield Case.

Galaxy Z TriFold orders open up on January 30 on Samsung’s website.