Pixel 10a Gets Unofficial Launch Date and Price

The Pixel 10a might launch on March 5 with prices that match last year’s Pixel 9a.

That’s the latest word anyway. With Google’s Pixel 10a starting to make headlines last week, thanks to online distributor screw-ups, the info surrounding Google’s next budget phone keeps sneaking into our live. While we didn’t take any stabs at price last week, knowing the info was just distributor data that is almost never reliable in terms of pricing, a new report seems to know a little more.

The crew at Dealabs dropped a report that attempts to wipe away confusion and give you a date to look forward to. According to their sources, the Google Pixel 10a is scheduled for a March 5 launch with a February 18 pre-order window, at least in Europe. We noted February 17 last week, so this lines up.

As far as pricing goes, they believe we’ll get prices of €549 for 128GB models and €649 for 256GB models. That pricing matches the Pixel 9a.

Finally, for storage options, they believe that all colors will have 128GB and 256GB options. Again, distributor data does not agree and shows only Obsidian coming in 256GB with Berry, Lavender, and Fog only finding 128GB models.

But anyway, the Pixel 10a is not looking like much of an upgrade over the Pixel 9a, at least for now. Does Google have any tricks up its sleeves we have yet to find out about? I sure hope so.