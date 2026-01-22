Google’s AI Mode Gets Personal Intelligence

Google introduced its new “Personal Intelligence” feature into Gemini last week as a way to further connect several of your Google apps to Gemini to get a more personal experience. The idea here was to connect the dots between data, find nuance, and better understand context for your queries in order to get you better info. Now, Personal Intelligence is expanding to Google Search’s AI Mode to make your search experience even more personal.

Google Search AI Mode Personal Intelligence: If you are a big AI Mode user, starting today, Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers should get an invititation to toggle on Personal Intelligence. Once on, your Gmail and Google Photos accounts will connect with AI Mode in Search, so when you go to search for something related to an upcoming trip or to shop, it’ll pull from those sources to help find better results.

Again, the whole point of this all is to make these Google products better understand you, so that as you search or look something up, it can return results based on your life or interests or experiences or history. That might sound like a privacy nightmare, so also know that you don’t have to turn any of this on. It is off by default.

OK, so what about examples of when you might use this? Google offered up the following to us:

Help me plan a weekend getaway with my family based on things we like to do

Make a scavenger hunt for [partner’s name] to celebrate our anniversary. For each location, include a hint about us

I’m decorating [child’s name] bedroom, give me ideas for a theme and suggestions for decor

If I were the heroine/hero from a book, who would I be?

What specific era of fashion do I actually belong in?

Recommend some books that fit where I am in my life right now

If I were a perfume [or cologne], what would my top notes and base notes be?

So you aren’t really using this to just look up a bit of info on a random subject. Google envisions you using AI Mode with Personal Intelligence to help plan, find recommendations, etc.

Personal Intelligence is still only available to personal Google Accounts, not Workspace accounts.

// Google