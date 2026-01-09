You thought Bixby was on its last breath? Think again, with new screenshots and intel suggesting that Bixby is about to have a serious AI glow up.

Screenshots from One UI 8.5 suggest a bunch of new AI-powered features for Bixby, bringing many of the things we use Gemini for to Galaxy devices. While Gemini/Google has Circle to Search, Samsung is cooking up a Circle to Ask feature, as well as a Bixby Live feature that basically duplicates what people use Gemini Live for. For example, with Bixby Live, you can share your screen with the AI and discuss topics or show it your camera and talk about your surroundings. This all sounds super useful, but again, these are things Gemini does and it’s interesting to see Samsung want to move away from that.

Powering this is Perplexity AI, which comes as no shock as there has been a lot of rumblings surrounding Samsung and its potential ditching of Google AI in favor of something else. While basic tasks, such as enabling/disabling system toggles can be handled by Bixby, anything that requires thinking will be handled by Perplexity. This is similar to how Apple uses AI, with simple things getting managed by Siri and more complex AI things (like generation) getting handed off to ChatGPT.

Given the timing for all of this, we’re expecting Samsung to make an announcement at its Unpacked event for the Galaxy S26 lineup. Even if it’s a beta or something along those lines, it seems that much work has already gone into this.

Welcome back, Bixby!

// GSMArena | reddit