The holidays are a great time spoil others, but maybe it’s time you were just a tad bit selfish and thought about your own wants and desires? If that sounds good to you, Samsung is providing the best possible deal on its Galaxy Z Fold 7, including maxed out trade-in savings, as well as free doubled storage.

In total, you can save $1120 on a Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB), bringing your total price to just $999. That’s the best possible deal, but for those without a trade-in device, Samsung is offering $600 in instant savings, which is fantastic because we all love free money. At $600 off, plus the free doubled storage, you’re saving a total of $720 off the usual price. Really, really good stuff here.

For fans of foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a true no brainer. It features a great camera system, plus the best hardware we have yet to experience from a foldable. So sleek, much sexy.

Hope you all have a wonderful holiday season. <3