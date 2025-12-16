Google Labs has opened the waitlist for its latest experiment, CC. CC is powered by Gemini, and after granting it access to your Google account, it will begin summarizing your upcoming day and sending you a daily email with everything on your agenda. And by everything, we mean everything. It will remind you of meetings, bills due, and a whole lot else.

As Google Labs explains, “When you sign up, it connects your Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive and the wider web to gain an understanding of your day.” That understanding is then organized and sent to you. Users can respond to CC with additional information to help CC build a better understanding of you, ultimately leading to better summaries.

This briefing synthesizes your schedule, key tasks and updates into one clear summary, so you know what needs to be done next, whether it’s paying a bill or preparing for an appointment. CC also prepares email drafts and calendar links when needed to help you take action quickly.

The Labs team makes it clear that CC is an early experiment, launching today in early access to Google consumer accounts that have Google AI Ultra. If all goes well, maybe we’ll see it get wider availability.

// Google