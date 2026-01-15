“Final Call” on Google’s $250 Off Pixel 10 Pro Deal

We know this isn’t actually the “final call” on Pixel 10 Pro deals because Google is always running deals on its smartphones, but for this current sale, time is running out. In a reminder email, Google wants you to know that your days are number on this $250 off price.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is a full $250 off right now, bringing its starting price down to $949 with 256GB storage. You could up storage from there and received the same discount, but the phone price goes up by at least $120.

The Pixel 10 Pro is a full $200 off, making it a $799 phone with 128GB storage. I’d tell you to upgrade to at least 256GB, just because this is a phone you can hang onto for a while and you’ll need more storage. The 256GB model currently starts at $899.

The Pixel 10 Pro series is still our favorite phone of the moment and probably will be until the Pixel 11 Pro arrives. Samsung’s Galaxy S26 line looks a lot like the S25 line, which looked a lot like the S24 line. While excellent phones, it’s the software experience hardware design, and regular improvements that keep us on Google’s phones so often. But look, if you want a foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is insanely good and no other foldable comes close to it.

This Google sale ends January 18, so don’t hesitate.

Pixel 10 Pro Deals: Google Store