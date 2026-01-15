Google Begins Posting Android XR Security Bulletins

Google has begun posting security bulletins for Android XR, which means these will be something to keep an eye out for monthly if you plan to get into the Android XR platform. These bulletins, for those unfamiliar, highlight security vulnerabilities affecting the platform.

This month, there are no security patches in the January 2026 XR security bulletin, which seems like a good thing. Even with no identified vulnerabilities, it’s still good to see Google posting the bulletins, as now it’s something we can look forward to reviewing monthly. In this case, no news is good news.

As Android XR grows, with more users and third-party companies getting involved in the creation of hardware, it’ll be interesting to see if issues begin to pop up.

// Google