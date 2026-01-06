Samsung is taking an opportunity at CES 2026 to show off what could be a mighty improvement for its foldable lineup of devices — the first crease-less OLED panel.

As many of you know, while Galaxy Z Fold devices can fold in half, the display panels do show off creases that some might find a bit annoying. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is miles better looking than the original Z Fold models from years ago, but a small crease is still evident (pictured above). On these new “Advanced Crease-less” panels, there’s no crease at all.

So how did Samsung figure this out? According to the info out there, which ties this technology to requirements set forth by Apple for its foldable iPhone, the new OLED panel is paired with a laser-drilled metal plate. This design allows Samsung engineers to disperse folding stress and achieve a crease-free display.

Samsung doesn’t specifically detail which device this panel is being deigned for. It could ultimately be headed to the upcoming foldable iPhone, but we have to assume that Apple wouldn’t appreciate that? Regardless of which device it’s coming to, the fact that we now have crease-less foldable panels is just plain awesome. This is sure to get a few more people on board the foldable train.

Dope, right?

// SamMobile