YouTube Premium Kicking 40% Off Pixel 10 for Subscribers

Google is pulling out all of the promos from several services to try and get you to buy one of their new Pixel 10 series phones. We saw the Google Play $200-off deal earlier in the week that stacked on top of their current holiday offers, and now, we’re seeing YouTube Premium subscribers get a 40% off code.

Emails are going out this afternoon to select YouTube Premium subscribers, saying “See your exclusive 40% off offer for the new Google Pixel 10 phones.” In the subject of the email, those subscribers are given a code that can be applied on the Google Store to swipe off 40%. It should work on any of the Pixel 10 series phones, including the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

With the code applied, I’m sure you can do the math of 40% off, but one example is a Pixel 10 Pro XL down to $719. That’s a $479 off discount just for being a YouTube Premium subscriber. Not bad, right?

Unfortunately, you cannot stack the 40% off with the current holiday offers. If you could, that would be an insane deal that’s probably too good for Google’s taste. So you’ll only be able to apply the discount to the full price, which should get you close to that stackable Google Play deal.

Check those inboxes!

Cheers Scott and Prince!