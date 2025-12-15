Google is sending out $200 in credit towards the purchase of a Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL to eligible members, which can be combined with savings already taking place. The phones are already discounted by up to $300, meaning there’s a free max of $500 in savings waiting for eligible buyers. Combined with enhanced trade-in values that Google is currently offering, you can get your new Pixel phone for incredibly cheap.

We had one reader already email us, claiming they got a Pixel 10 Pro for just $86 after tax. Yup, that seems pretty good to us. They wrote, “I am a gold points member and got a perk for $200 of a 10 Pro or [1o Pro] XL. With the sale price and boosted trade in on my 9 Pro, I’m getting a 10 Pro for $86 after tax.”

Depending on your trade-in, your mileage may vary, but it’s certainly worth a look if you’re trying to upgrade your phone for the holidays.

Be on the lookout for that perk hitting your inbox directly from Google.