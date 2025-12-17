All of Google’s still-supported Pixel devices received a huge QPR2 update in early December with new features and tons of bug fixes. We all assumed this would be the last update of the year and have mostly been waiting around for Google to give us a QPR3 beta to test out. And then this morning, Verizon updated its support page for device updates and suggested that several Pixel phones were set to receive another update starting today.

We’ve been refreshing for hours now to see if they would provide details, yet they haven’t. However, a bunch of folks on reddit have started to see the update and they all appear to be Verizon customers. This sure looks like a Verizon-specific update.

According to Verizon, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro are all scheduled to see an update today, December 17. Again, Verizon has not yet posted changelogs or build numbers, but we can update this post should that happen. Google has also not mentioned the update nor updated its factory image pages.

The reddit users receiving the update have mentioned it being between 25MB and 27MB depending on the phone.

If on Verizon, feel free to head into Settings>System>Software updates to check for it.

UPDATE: Verizon has posted changelogs and the update is taking care of the following three bugs–

Battery drain: Faster than normal battery depletion. Touch unresponsive: Intermittent touch failures observed specifically on Pixel 10. Cached content access: Inaccessibility of locally stored content (e.g., offline media, maps) after upgrading from Android 14 or earlier directly to Android 16.



The build is rolling out as BP4A.251205.006.E1.

// Verizon