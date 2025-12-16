Google Pixelsnap Qi2 Charger Gets First Ever Discount

The Pixel 10 series features a handful of upgrades, but one of the most noteworthy is the introduction of Qi2 and magnets built into the back of each phone. Samsung took a pass on building magnets in for 2025, so Google went ahead and took the lead for Android. It’s an awesome addition to the Pixel series and one that has made it so fun to stick with the Pixel 10 Pro.

Alongside the Pixel 10, Google released a number of Qi2 accessories that they’ve dubbed “Pixelsnap.” This is their official branding for their Qi2 chargers and other magnetic accessories, like the Pixelsnap Charger and the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand, both of which have yet to see discounts since launch. That changes today with a couple of nice price drops over at Amazon.

The Pixelsnap Charger by itself is $10 off, bringing it down to $29.99. The Pixelsnap Charger with Stand is a full $20 off, making it $49.99.

The Pixelsnap Charger is a magnetic charger that slaps on the back of the Pixel 10 series and gives you up to 25W wireless charging. If you get the charger alone, you’ll plug it into a charging adapter and then connect it to the back of your phone to make that charging experience happen. If you buy the version “with Stand,” then you tuck the charger puck into a stand which then props up your device when attached. The “with Stand” version can be seen in the picture up top.

Is this the best Qi2 charger for the money? Tough to say! It’s a nice charger that is Made by Google for the Pixel 10 series. You could probably find worse options, that’s for sure. You could probably find cheaper options too. This is just the official charger and it should give you a great experience.

