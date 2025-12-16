The Pixel Watch 4 is a winner of a watch because Google brought a couple of fun upgrades for 2025. However, the Pixel Watch 3 isn’t far behind it after a year of being available, plus it’s incredibly cheap if you go shopping for it today.

Pixel Watch 3 LTE models can be had with substantial discounts. For example, the Pixel Watch 3 LTE (45mm), which is the version I’d recommend for most people, is a full $175 off right now. We’re looking at a price drop from $399 down to $224. According to my little price history tracker on Amazon, this is the best price it has ever been at.

To get this full $275 off, you do have to pick the Polished Silver case with the Porcelain band, but that shouldn’t be a problem for most. The silver case is my favorite, for sure, but the band part can be swapped with something that might meet your style.

Here’s our Pixel Watch 3 review for those who need a refresher.

