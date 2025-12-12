We shouldn’t be surprised, folks. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z TriFold this week in its home country of South Korea, with in-person shoppers creating long lines and ready to drop loads of money for the company’s latest device. It’s reported that in mere minutes, the device was sold out.

We don’t know how many units Samsung actually had on-hand to sell, but still, this is a good sign. What is surprising is the price. We were honestly expecting something around $3,000, but when converted from KRW 3,590,400, the price is a little over $2,400. That doesn’t seem bad at all? Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched at $1,999, so for an even bigger device with more display creases, $2,400 doesn’t hurt. We’re all going to finance it on the ol’ credit card anyway, right?

We are still waiting on Samsung to announce specific launch details and pricing for the US. What we do know is, it’s likely that you’ll need to be in person at a retail location to snag one. Online availability is not yet promised.

At launch, Galaxy Z TriFold will be offered at select retail stores in respective launch countries for hands-on discovery of this exciting new device and in-store assistance.

With a general idea of its price, what are we thinking? Is this the next must-have Android device?

// GSMArena