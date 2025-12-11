Ever been using your phone as an actual phone, then held your device awkwardly while on a call and the screen rotates due to your system’s orientation setting? Yeah, apparently you’re not alone. Google is sending out a “fix” to its Phone app right now.

In the latest build of the Phone app, plus needing a server side switch, a new setting inside of the app is specifically for keeping portrait mode enabled when on calls. This setting will prevent accidental auto rotation, which could spare you a brief moment of frustration.

According to quite a few folks on reddit, this is a very welcomed setting. Props to Google for this one.

// reddit