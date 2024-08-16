Epic Games has done it. At long last, we have an official Epic Games Store app for Android and iOS, downloadable and providing access to titles such as Fortnite, Fall Guys, and more.

Epic announced this is what would be happening earlier this year, but honestly, we weren’t expecting launch to be this smooth. This is likely thanks to years of legal battles between Epic, Google, and Apple, but at the end of the day, the kids just want to play some d*mn Fortnite.

To get to playing, you’ll need to download the Epic Games Store app from Epic Games by following the link below. You won’t find it on either Apple’s App Store or Google Play. Once downloaded, log in or create an account, then simply enjoy your games.

The Epic Games Store is free to install, and at launch has Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe available to download and play for free with optional in-app purchases available. In the future, you’ll be able to purchase new products directly through the app, and get weekly free games and/or content packs.

Go forth and game, people.

Download Epic Games Store: Android | iOS