Here’s a good deal on a phone that isn’t the Pixel 10 – Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is $300 off and you don’t have to trade-in anything.

Hot Galaxy S25 Ultra deal: At the moment, Amazon has the Galaxy S25 Ultra priced down to $999, which means it is at the same price as the smaller Pixel 10 Pro. Of course, the S25 Ultra is the everything phone, so you get an S Pen, the best chip from Qualcomm, tons of RAM and storage (256GB), and Samsung’s best camera system. Is it better than Google’s new Pixel 10 Pro? Well, that’s not for me to say, but both are about as good as it gets on Android.

Samsung was supposed to have this same deal, they just aren’t running it any longer as far as I can tell. Samsung will give you $250 off without a trade-in or up to $580 off with a trade-in. That’s still the way to get one of these in the cheapest way, so keep that in mind. You can shop Samsung’s deal here.

For those into Amazon, they are running out of colors, so you may want to hurry. They still have the Titanium Silverblue and Titanium Whitesilver in stock. Get after it. Oh, here’s our review in case you need it.

Amazon Deal Link