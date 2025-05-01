Coming soon to a TV near you, Android users should expect a new process for setting up Google TV.

Similar to how wearables act, when you begin the Google TV setup process, an automatic notification will pop up on your Android device to get you going. For iOS users, Google says all you’ll need to do is point your camera at the QR code on the setup page. All of this means you won’t need to download any specific app to begin the setup process.

Google also highlights that users can start using the device right away thanks to improved app installs, which also sounds nice.

This new setup experience will be first available on Hisense’s 2025 U7 series and 2025 U8 series. Later this year, it will expand to other Google TV devices, including select onn. streaming devices available at Walmart.

// Google