Google has posted its bug fix list for the March update that is currently rolling out to supported devices. It’s not a long list, but it’s still good to take note, just in case you’ve been experiencing any of these issues.

These fixes apply to devices dating back to the Pixel 6 series, but not each device is getting the same list of fixes. For example, Google lists improvements for camera stability, display stability fixes, Bluetooth headset volume fixes, and more. Each listed item has a number associated with it, which you can use to see which device the fix is for.

To download the December Pixel update, head over to this post.

Pixel Update – March Bug Fixes

Apps

Fix for stability or performance with certain apps using WebView*[2]

Audio

Fix for issues with adjusting call volume on calls over BT headsets*[3]

Camera

General improvements for camera stability in certain conditions*[2]

Display & Graphics

Fix for display stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing color theme in launcher preview to not match with the selected wallpaper in certain conditions*[3]

Fix for issue with home screen icons to appear transparent after unlocking or switching apps in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue with switching between apps when using third party launchers in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue with themed icons in certain conditions*[3]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations*[3]

Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.

*[1] Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

*[3] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

