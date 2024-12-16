Gemini on Android Gets Access to Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental

Remember when Gemini 2.0 launched last week as a usable preview called Gemini 2.0 Flash that was only available on desktop? Cool. At the time, Google said to expect it in Gemini mobile apps “soon” and we’ve apparently reached that point, at least on Android.

If you load up your Gemini app on Android, you should now see the option in the dropdown at the top to switch to “2.0 Flash Experimental.” You’ll likely need to be a Gemini Advanced user too and also on the latest version of the Google app (new beta dropped today as v15.50). If you don’t need to be in Advanced, let us know.

What will you do with Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental on your Android phone? Dude, I wish I knew. Basically, this model is super duper fast, so if you used Gemini in the past for research or whatever tasks you use AI for, it should happen faster. Here’s how Google described the launch a week ago:

Introducing Gemini 2.0 Flash as an experimental model in Gemini What: Gemini users now have access to our latest experimental model, a chat optimized version of 2.0 Flash Experimental with improvements on a number of key academic benchmarks and speed. This experimental model is meant to be an early preview and can have unexpected behaviors and may make mistakes. Additionally, some Gemini features won’t be compatible with this model in its experimental state. You can access this experimental model in the Gemini model drop-down.

Why: We believe in rapid iteration and bringing the best of Gemini to the world. Which is why we want to give users access to cutting-edge models with our latest enhancements. Your feedback helps us improve these models over time and learning from experimental launches informs how we release models more widely.

Fun.

Google Play Link: Google App | Gemini App