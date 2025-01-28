Following Samsung’s Unpacked event last week, we received our review unit of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and I got straight to work.

A major highlight of the phone is the camera system, thanks in part to an upgraded 50-megapixel ultra wide sensor on the back. That’s a big bump from last year’s 12-megapixel ultra wide. In total the device has four sensors on the backside: 200MP wide angle, 50MP ultra wide, 50MP telephoto (5x optical zoom, 10x optical zoom quality), plus a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung also announced that the Galaxy S25 series has improved Nightography, thanks to a new Spatio-Temporal Filter. Those are fancy words for the phone’s ability to accurately differentiate moving and static objects in low light which will lead to improved noise reduction in low light scenarios. For example, this is used when shooting videos outside under the stars with a foreground subject sitting next to a campfire.

If you need more convincing, on-device AI is being utilized for Audio Eraser, which can recognize and filter out unwanted noise in video recordings. That’s perfect for concert videos, sports events, and more. Samsung actually dedicated good amount of time to this feature during its event and it was pretty neat.

Basically, don’t let someone try to convince you that Samsung didn’t improve the camera system this year. That’s simply untrue. I’ve been shooting photos with it for nearly a week now and it’s a very enjoyable experience. Here are some sample shots I’ve taken. They have been resized and compressed due to our gallery software, but no other edits have been applied.

Expect our full review (and a lot more photos) of Galaxy S25 Ultra in the coming days. Spoiler alert, I have no complaints so far.