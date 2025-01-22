The world was super excited at the announcement of Qi2 back at the end of 2023, because we all assumed it would mean Apple’s MagSafe magnets inside Android phones, opening up a massive catalog of accessories that only iPhones had previously been able to use. We all want to just stick our phones to things, like chargers and wallets, without having to use a case. But then we went through all of 2024 with no major Android players taking on Qi2, leaving us to wonder if 2025 might be the year.

The Galaxy S25 was announced today and it isn’t really a Qi2 device. That includes the $1,300 Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung confirmed to us that the Galaxy S25 series is “Qi2 compatible,” though, which really only means that they and their casemaker partners have created magnetic cases that meet whatever standards the Wireless Power Consortium says is good enough at the moment. It’s unfortunate, but probably what we’re looking at for the time being. Phone makers just don’t seem that eager to build Qi2 magnets into their phones. Instead, they are taking the easy way and putting those into cases.

Samsung is selling official magnetic cases (here) with magnetic rings in them, plus companies like Spigen have official cases with this Qi2 support (here).

So to recap, the Galaxy S25 is “Qi2 compatible” because if you put an official magnetic case on it, it technically fits the bill for Qi2.