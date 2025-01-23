If you read this website, you have probably stumbled upon a rant or two about the state of smartphone color options. They have felt limited at best, especially when you consider there are fewer phone options overall. Is it possible that Samsung heard my cries? I’m going to say yes, this is all thanks to me.

This week, Samsung introduced two new colors for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+: Navy and Coralred (pre-orders open). And yes, Coralred is one word and it’s silly. These colors have been what I’ve been waiting for, but in true Android enthusiast fashion, I’m still not entirely happy.

Why only for the S25 and S25+, Samsung? The Galaxy S25 Ultra, the flagship phone, didn’t receive this color treatment. To be honest, that’s pretty disappointing. Most people will likely say they use a case on their phone anyway, but that’s not me always. Since I take photos of phones, I want something nice to shoot. 50 shades of grey, white, and black can get a little dull, don’t you agree?

But still, props must be delivered to Samsung. If you’re a fellow red or blue phone fan and shopping for a Galaxy S25, make sure you pick one of these colors so Samsung can see that there is a desire for options like that. Maybe we’ll see an exclusive color launched later this year for the S25 Ultra? I could see that happening.

If you want one of these absolute beauties for yourself, follow the link below. The best time to get a Samsung phone is during this pre-order period, so now’s the time to do it.