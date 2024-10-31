For those in the Google Home Public Preview, you can now control your smart home devices and compatible accessories with what’s described as “natural language” thanks to the updated Google Home extension inside of the Gemini mobile app.

This means that to control your smart home stuff, you’ll simply open up the Gemini app and tell it what to do. Simple, right? Here are a few examples Google provided for how you can speak to Gemini.

Set the dining room for a romantic date night

Turn off the bedroom TV and lights

The sun is too bright in the living room (to close window coverings)

Help me clean up the kitchen (to start vacuum)

This change is rolling out starting today and over the next few weeks to those enrolled. Hopefully testing goes smoothly.

// Google Support