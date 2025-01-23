As a part of Samsung’s Unpacked event, where they officially introduced the Galaxy S25 series, Google used the occasion to share updates on Gemini and some solid improvements that the Android ecosystem will start to see. From new features added to Gemini Live to more extensions for more apps, Gemini is slowly starting to invade and at least look like it might be useful.

On a Gemini Live front, Google says that it will now allow you to add images, files, and YouTube videos to your conversations. Since Gemini Live is there as a way to have free-flowing conversations with AI about topics or to help you brainstorm, adding these items could help expand conversations to have more details and info that AI might find useful. Right? This is getting weird.

To start, the ability to add images, files, and YouTube videos will rollout on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S25, and Pixel 9 devices. This will happen as early as this week.

As for extensions, Google announced that it is allowing Gemini to take actions across select Samsung apps on the Galaxy S25. Those apps are Samsung Calendar, Notes, Reminder, and Clock. Like how you might have previously asked Gemini to make a grocery list in Google Keep, you could now try the same in Samsung Notes. Same goes for your calendars, if you happen to be on a Samsung phone (the Galaxy S25 to start).

Google also mentioned that you could use multiple extensions in a single prompt. The example they give is of someone asking Gemini for recipes and then telling it to save those in a note on Samsung Notes. These multi-extension prompts are available now on Android, iOS, and the web.

