A major new expansion was announced this morning for Pokemon TCG Pocket, the app-based trading card game that is still very much the hottest thing in mobile. Alongside the new set, Pokemon told us exactly when to expect trading within the game to go live, with new items and limitations confirmed for how that might go down if interested.

The biggest news is the new expansion set called “Space-Time Smackdown” or A2 for those keeping track like that. Unlike early reports, this is not a Pokemon Gen 2 release and is instead a Gen 4 set from Sinnoh. We’re talking about starters like Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup, as well more recognizable mons in Lucario, Palkia, Dialga, and Darkrai. In the short trailer that was released alongside the news, we also spotted Pachirisu EX, Leafeon, Honchkrow, Cresselia, Gible, and the debut of Cynthia.

Of course, since this is a whole new set, there will be special illustrations to collect, new binders and display boards, as well as new the option to choose between Dialga or Palkia packs. Unlike the Mythical Islands expansion with Mew, this is a whole new set, hence the A2 name. Mew was A1a as more of an expansion of Genetic Apex, which was A1.

The new Space-Time Smackdown expansion set launches January 30.

UPDATE : There’s some confusion here. The press release says that the new set launches January 30 and that trading arrives January 29. However, the trailer on YouTube pushes each one up a day to January 29 for the cards and January 28 for trading. I guess we’ll find out on January 28 which is correct.

OK, so what’s up with Pokemon TCG Pocket trading? Well, trading kicks off on January 29, the day before the new expansion arrives. When live, you will be able to trade select cards with friends, although there are some limitations to start.

Pokemon announced that there are two new items that will allow trading to happen, trade hourglasses and trade tokens. You can use these items to trade ♦1-4 and ★1 cards with “cards of the same rarity.” At first, you will only be able to trade “certain” cards from Genetic Apex and Mythical Island.

In other words, prepare for limitations. You aren’t going to be trading any of those crown cards or rainbows any time soon.

Be sure to update your game over the next week to make sure you can start opening new packs the minute it goes live. I hope you were saving up hourglasses.

Google Play Link: Pokemon TCG Pocket

