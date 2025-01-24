Google has spent a surprising amount of time in recent months rolling out a hefty level of security features to Android that we are very appreciative of. It started with Theft Protection and has only expanded from there, with another launch this week called Identity Check. This is still a part of the Theft Protection suite, but it adds yet another layer to your device’s security.

Identity Check is here for Google Pixel phones and Samsung phones eligible for One UI 7, which at the moment would only mean the Galaxy S25 series and anyone with a Galaxy S24 in the One UI 7 beta. Don’t worry, a whole bunch of Samsung phones will also soon have One UI 7 officially.

What is Identity Check on Android? Google describes it as a security feature that uses “biometrics and other safeguards to verify it’s you” that is attempting to access sensitive actions on your phone when you aren’t in a trusted place. In other words, if you aren’t at home or work or in another place you’ve told Google is safe, and you try to access sensitive info on your phone (like passkeys, passwords for apps, or if you change your PIN), Google will ask for you to verify yourself with biometrics or other safeguards (probably a PIN/password).

In order to setup and use Identity Check, you’ll head into the Theft Protection area of your phone (just search for it in settings). Once there, you should see Identity Check listed towards the top and you can tap into it to begin setup. The setup involves running through a list of actions like being signed into a Google Account, adding a screen lock and biometrics, having phone number verification on, and then adding trusted places where Google shouldn’t bother you. Should you complete all of those steps, you’ll be able to click “Done” and then know you’ll have it active.

This has already rolled out to my Pixel 9 Pro on the Android 16 beta and I’d guess most of you should have it as well. It is a part of Google Play Services, which typically updates in the background on your phone.

// Google