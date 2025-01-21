Google’s Pixel 11 and Pixel 10a Codenames are Here

Need a fresh batch of Google Pixel codenames to carry you far into the future? The Pixel 11 series codenames, as well as the Pixel 10a codename have reportedly leaked. This all seems quite far into the future and there isn’t much to take from it at the moment, but we’ll always accept this info to tuck away for reference in 2026. That’s wild to type. It’s already 2025, guys. Anyways.

The codenames for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are all bear-influenced, while the Pixel 10a carries on the equestrian theme from the other Pixel 10 codenames. Yes, the Pixel 10 series codenames leaked back in mid-2024 and can be found here, for those who missed it.

Ready for the Pixel 11 codenames? They are:

Pixel 11: “cubs” or “4CS4”

Pixel 11 Pro: “grizzly” or “CGY4”

Pixel 11 Pro XL: “kodiak” or “PKK4”

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: “yogi” or “9YI4”

Pixel 10a: “stallion” or “STA5”

Cool.

