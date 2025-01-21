Pixel owners who enjoy running beta software, Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 has just been released. This beta is available for the latest Pixel phones, all the way back to the Pixel 6 series.
Inside, Google had a large list of bug fixes, in addition to resolution for various other issues. All of those details can be viewed below.
Here’s the third beta release build info:
Release date: January 21, 2024
Build: BP11.241121.013
Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
Security patch level: December 2024
Google Play services: 24.45.32
What’s new in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3? Google has been kind and posted all of the fixes baked into this build. It’s a solid list.
- Fixed issues that could cause a device to restart when making a phone call. (Issue #379051274, Issue #390594506)
- Fixed an issue where trying to resume an app from the app overview would return to the home screen instead. (Issue #385017194)
- Fixed issues where the language picker menu (accessed by long-pressing the spacebar) changed the window, which caused the IME to hide in apps that had set their softInputMode to STATE_ALWAYS_HIDDEN. (Issue #388201594, Issue #386972825)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a clicking sound in the background while recording video. (Issue #385998260)
- Fixed an issue that caused wireless charging to stop functioning in some cases. (Issue #379301921)
- Fixed an issue that could cause devices to crash after starting an exercise on a connected Wear OS device.
- Fixed an issue with null pointer exceptions that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Android Beta Feedback app to crash sometimes when submitting a bug report.
- Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.
Other Resolves Issues
Download Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3: If interested, you can download from the following links to get started. However, QPR2 Beta 3 should be live already in the Beta Program for over-the-air updates:
