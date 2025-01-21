The first Google Pixel update of the year landed two weeks ago for most of the Pixel phones, tablets, and foldables available. In fact, at the time that Google released builds, we thought everyone should be preparing to receive an update. As it turns out, folks who own a Pixel 9 series device on T-Mobile might have had to wait a while and are only now seeing a special build that should show up over-the-air to install.

Google posted new factory image and OTA files for build AP4A.250105.002.C1, which is available for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold on T-Mobile. I keep saying T-Mobile because Google lists T-Mobile as the carrier that this build targets.

This fresh update is still listed as the January 2025 update for Pixel, so it should not be different from the builds from earlier in the month, outside of having special changes that must target the Pixel 9 when used on T-Mobile’s network.

We see updates like this land in most months, this one just happens to arrive a bit later than we would like to see. A 2-week wait with no word from Google that they were holding back a special build for T-Mobile folks isn’t great. What I’m saying is that Google should announce this build with the others, so that impatient T-Mobile folks don’t immediately flash a global build when a targeted build is still in the works. That way, they could at least wait around for their build or at least know what to be on the lookout for.

For Pixel 9 series owners on T-Mobile, your update is here for January! You should receive it over-the-air by heading into Settings>System>System update. You can also flash factory image or OTA files, which we’ve linked below.

Links: