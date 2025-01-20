We have seen numerous posts on reddit and other places where people have been complaining of Now Playing bugs on Pixel devices. There were various ways you could go about fixing these issues, but it appears that Google was working on a solution all along.

In a recent Android System Intelligence update that is now rolling out to support devices, Google specifically lists, “Bug fixes and improvements to Pixel Now Playing Album Art feature.” We hope this addresses the issues that people were experiencing.

In addition, Google highlights VPN badges on independently verified VPN apps, as well as a fixed issue for Wear OS device connections-related services. Look below for the complete changelog.

What’s Inside

Android System Intelligence U.41/V.16 (2025-01-20)

[Phone] Bug fixes and improvements to Pixel Now Playing Album Art feature.

Google Play Store v44.6 (2025-01-20)

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] If you’re in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal, you can now use your local currency to make purchases in Google Play.

[Phone] With this change, you will be able to see a VPN badge on independently verified VPN apps.

Google Play services v25.02 (2025-01-20)

Device Connectivity [Phone, Wear] We’ve fixed issues with device connections-related services to improve your overall experience.



Cheers, Google.

// Google Support