It was in late 2023 when the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) provided details on the Qi2 standard, and this week from CES, we’re getting confirmation that more devices that support this updated standard will be made available to purchase.

The biggest Android sellers in the US are thoroughly committed, being Samsung and Google. In fact, Google is working with WPC to provide its own high-power wireless charging technology to help in the continued development of Qi2. That’s nice of them.

Both Samsung and Google provided statements about the state of Qi2 and its upcoming commitments.

Samsung: The exceptional Qi2 growth story will continue in 2025. You can expect to see Android devices supporting Qi2 from Samsung Galaxy devices in 2025.

Google: Google is committed to the Qi2 wireless charging standard and increasing the penetration of Qi2 into Android handsets and other devices. Google is helping to achieve this goal by playing a leading role in the development of the upcoming Qi v2.2 standard, which includes Google’s contribution of its own high-power wireless charging technology to WPC.

For Samsung, we expect the Galaxy S25 lineup to all support Qi2 and the same goes for the Pixel 10 lineup. It was actually somewhat surprising when the lineups from 2024 didn’t have it. This is good news for upcoming phone buyers.

// WPC