For both new and existing customers of Samsung’s Care+ with Theft and Loss, the price for same-day repair of cracked screen and back glass is coming down from $29, to a total of $0.

Customers can access these unlimited same-day repairs at over 700 Samsung authorized locations across the nation, making the process of fixing up your Galaxy device a simple task. If you don’t have this protection on your device, I can break it down for you, just so you can get an idea if it’s worth it for you.

Care+ w/ Theft and Loss is Samsung’s top tier of Care+, granting you a lot of protection. Its price is determined by your phone’s suggested retail price, but if you’re someone who doesn’t use a case and tends to either break or lose their phone, it can pay for itself quite quickly. You can check your eligibility and pricing here.

For those who have already or plan to reserve a Galaxy S25 from Samsung, you’ll note that Samsung Care+ will likely have some type of promotion available at time of purchase. It might be worth a consideration.

Anyone here have Care+ and care to share their experience with it?