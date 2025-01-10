Not that this should surprise us, knowing how close we are to Samsung Unpacked, but we have reached the point in the Galaxy S25 leak cycle where European retailers are starting to slip by posting information early, it seems. A supposed release of Galaxy S25 specs is here, although they offer the bare minimum level of details.
The info shared today of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 tells the story of a Galaxy S25 series that is incredibly similar to the Galaxy S24 series. Maybe that’s fine, since the S24 was a great set of phones, but if you were looking for a brand new set of specs that might freshen up the scene, you may leave disappointed.
Looking at the table below, I’m seeing an upgrade in RAM to 12GB on the base model Galaxy S25 (up from 8GB in the S24) and the move to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. That’s it. Those are literally the only changes you’ll find. We’ll reportedly get almost identical displays, battery capacities and charging speeds, connectivity (still Bluetooth 5.3?), and sizes. Huh.
Incoming AI pitch! Incoming AI pitch! Hope you are ready for it.
Oh and if you forgot what the Galaxy S25 series looks like, we looked at the devices here.
Galaxy S25 Series Specs
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Galaxy S25+
|Galaxy S25
|OS
|One UI 7
Android 15
|One UI 7
Android 15
|One UI 7
Android 15
|Display
|6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED (3120x1440, 120Hz)
|6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED (3120x1440, 120Hz)
|6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED (2340x1080, 120Hz)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Memory
|Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
RAM: 12GB
|Storage: 256GB, 512GB
RAM: 12GB
|Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
RAM: 12GB
|Battery
|5000mAh
45W wired charging
Wireless charging
|4900mAh
45W wired charging
Wireless charging
|4000mAh
25W wired charging
Wireless charging
|Cameras
|Rear: 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope telephoto, 10MP telephoto
Front: 12MP
|Rear: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
Front: 12MP
|Rear: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
Front: 12MP
|Connectivity
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
|Size
|162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm
218g
|158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm
190g
|146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm
162g
