Samsung Galaxy S25 Specs Decided to Leak Early

Not that this should surprise us, knowing how close we are to Samsung Unpacked, but we have reached the point in the Galaxy S25 leak cycle where European retailers are starting to slip by posting information early, it seems. A supposed release of Galaxy S25 specs is here, although they offer the bare minimum level of details.

The info shared today of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 tells the story of a Galaxy S25 series that is incredibly similar to the Galaxy S24 series. Maybe that’s fine, since the S24 was a great set of phones, but if you were looking for a brand new set of specs that might freshen up the scene, you may leave disappointed.

Looking at the table below, I’m seeing an upgrade in RAM to 12GB on the base model Galaxy S25 (up from 8GB in the S24) and the move to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. That’s it. Those are literally the only changes you’ll find. We’ll reportedly get almost identical displays, battery capacities and charging speeds, connectivity (still Bluetooth 5.3?), and sizes. Huh.

Incoming AI pitch! Incoming AI pitch! Hope you are ready for it.

Oh and if you forgot what the Galaxy S25 series looks like, we looked at the devices here.

Hit that Galaxy S25 reserve while you can too and save some money. We know you are upgrading.

Galaxy S25 Series Specs

Galaxy S25 UltraGalaxy S25+Galaxy S25
OSOne UI 7
Android 15		One UI 7
Android 15		One UI 7
Android 15
Display6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED (3120x1440, 120Hz)6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED (3120x1440, 120Hz)6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED (2340x1080, 120Hz)
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 EliteSnapdragon 8 EliteSnapdragon 8 Elite
MemoryStorage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
RAM: 12GB		Storage: 256GB, 512GB
RAM: 12GB		Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
RAM: 12GB
Battery5000mAh
45W wired charging
Wireless charging		4900mAh
45W wired charging
Wireless charging		4000mAh
25W wired charging
Wireless charging
CamerasRear: 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope telephoto, 10MP telephoto
Front: 12MP		Rear: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
Front: 12MP		Rear: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
Front: 12MP
ConnectivityWiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
Size162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm
218g		158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm
190g		146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm
162g

Android Headlines

