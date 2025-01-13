The smart ring market is on the rise and Samsung has realized that it needs to make its Galaxy Ring available to more people. They’ve chosen to do that by adding more sizes and making the ring available to bigger fingers.

The Galaxy Ring now comes in sizes 5 through 15, with 14 and 15 being the new, larger sizes. The new sizes are available in 53 markets, 15 of which are new for the Galaxy Ring. No price adjustments were announced, just the new sizes, but all three colors (Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold) will see the new sizes.

In addition to the new Galaxy Ring sizes, Samsung is also expanding Samsung Health sleep features

Each morning, a new sleep environment report that looks at temperature, humidity, air quality, and light intensity in the room, will advise you on how to optimize the conditions of your surroundings. You can also sync your SmartThings to create a better sleep environment for themselves, since those are the devices that Samsung is looking at for this report.

that looks at temperature, humidity, air quality, and light intensity in the room, will advise you on how to optimize the conditions of your surroundings. You can also sync your SmartThings to create a better sleep environment for themselves, since those are the devices that Samsung is looking at for this report. Samsung Health has improved sleep time guidance that will recommend the most suitable sleep times based on a combination of your sleep quality and daily routines.

that will recommend the most suitable sleep times based on a combination of your sleep quality and daily routines. A new mindfulness tracker that helps in managing your mood, breathing, and stress levels has been added and may even recommend meditation or breathing exercises.

The new Galaxy Ring sizes should be available by January 22.

// Samsung