NVIDIA GeForce NOW Coming to Your Meta Headset

CES is coming to a close, but not before we get those large recaps of all the announcements from big companies like NVIDIA. In its recap of CES, there’s a lot of different things, but NVIDIA dabbles in a ton of technologies, so that makes perfect sense. For us at DL, the announcement of GeForce NOW coming to Meta headsets caught our attention.

Coming soon to a compatible Meta headset near you, as well as Apple Vision Pro and Pico devices, gamers will be able to stream their favorite games into an extremely immersive environment. NVIDIA says gamers will have all of the “bells and whistles,” including ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS.

We weren’t at CES this year, so we didn’t get to test what this is like, but I imagine it’s pretty awesome. So long as you have a reliable internet connection for your headset and what we assume is the necessary controller pieces, it should be a good time. NVIDIA announced a lot of other GFN-related news, like GFN for Steam Deck, so we recommend you read its blog post by following the link below.

This isn’t yet live, but it’s said to be coming soon. Like, very soon.

// NVIDIA