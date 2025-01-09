The OnePlus 13 has kicked off 2025 in a huge way. OnePlus has created such a great phone here that it should absolutely be in consideration if you are about to buy one. And because this phone is just now launching, they are running several really great promos to get you to do just that, similarly to how Samsung does. In fact, they are essentially running Samsung’s playbook here and we love it.

You can buy a OnePlus 13 right now and get double the storage (and a RAM upgrade) at a $100 discount, plus OnePlus is tossing in a free gift accessory. On top of those freebies, to make the phone even more affordable, they are running an instant discount trade-in program with OK values for all sorts of phones.

As an example of the level of discount here, I added the OnePlus 13 in Black Eclipse to cart with the free storage upgrade (16GB + 512GB), a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ($179.99 value), said I had just any ol’ phone to trade-in ($100 value), and the total I would pay today would be $749.99. That’s $429.99 in instant savings on a phone that will without a doubt be a contender for phone of the year and we are only 9 days into the year.

The OnePlus 13 comes in two variants (256GB for $899 or 512GB for $999), but they are giving you the $899 price out of the gate for the 512GB model. They then want you to trade-in a phone for an instant trade discount and they’ll accept OnePlus, Samsung, Google, Apple, Motorola, and even LG phones. The values aren’t as good as Samsung offers you, but if you have an older phone laying around, this is a great time to pass it on for money. And again, the trades get you instant discounts.

Finally, OnePlus is offering freebies with purchase that at one point included their excellent Wear OS watches. Those appear to be gone now, as everyone claimed them, but you can still get their solid OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ($179 value) or one of their new cases.

This is a great launch deal on a great phone (that we’ll review shortly).

Shop OnePlus 13 Deals