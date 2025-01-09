Galaxy S24 Gets January Android Patch With One UI 7 Around the Corner

The Galaxy S25 series is less than two weeks from going official at Samsung Unpacked. That moment is big because we get new phones to consider buying, but it also marks the moment that One UI 7 should launch out of beta and start to land on older phones. One of those phones will be the Galaxy S24 series, which has been about the only device from Samsung to test One UI 7 in beta. The thing is, we’re not there yet and January has arrived with a fresh update available for those not testing Android 15.

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are all receiving the January Android update starting today, according to Verizon. This update, as expected, is nothing more than a security patch build to tighten up any security holes. While we always hope for more, I’m a bit surprised to see this update knowing that One UI 7 should be so close. Maybe this means One UI 7 is still a full month away?

The update is rolling out as builds UP1A.231005.007.S928USQS4AXL2 (S24 Ultra), S926USQS4AXL2 (S24+), and S921USQS4AXL2 (S24). And again, Verizon is saying the update “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device” and nothing more.

To check for this update, head into Settings>Software update>Download and Install.

