Google is shipping out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.1 to supported Pixel phones this afternoon. Inside, this appears to be a minor bug fixer update, so we’ve posted the changelog below.

Various device freezes and crashes have been fixed, as well as an issue with Emoji Workshop and other miscellaneous system stability issues. No major changes are present, but if you were experiencing these bugs, this is likely a welcomed update.

What’s Fixed

Here is the build info for this QPR2 Beta 2.1 release:

Release date: January 9, 2025

Build: BP11.241121.013

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: December 2024

Google Play services: 24.45.32

Download Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.1: If interested, you can download from the following links to get started. However, QPR2 Beta 2.1 should be live already in the Beta Program for OTA updates: