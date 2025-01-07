As a part of the OnePlus 13 launch today, OnePlus also released the most random of devices – a 50W wireless charger that’s basically built for iPhones (or magnetic cases). We have one in house and yeah, it’s something.

Called the OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger, this thing is indeed a wireless charger that attaches to magnets in order to stick to a phone and charge it. It’s basically a MagSafe charger for iPhones or should you have a MagSafe-ready case (like these). Of course, OnePlus is now selling a magnetic case for the the OnePlus 13 and this will work well with it.

This accessory is capable of charging at 50W wireless speeds, should your device support that. As far as I know, only OnePlus devices in the US can handle those speeds wirelessly. You would also need a proper charging brick powering it to get there. But in theory, it is possible. When attached to my iPhone 15 Pro, I was able to get it close to the 15W supported speeds of the device.

OnePlus built in a fan to help keep things cool here, because those top speeds (and wireless charging in general) could generate some serious heat. The fan cannot be turned off when charging a non-OnePlus phone. It’s kind of loud too, so you would want to charge away from wherever you are spending time and then come back, unless you like the sound of a fan cranked to 100. It’s a weird choice to include a fan like this without there being a manual switch or something to turn it off. I don’t know.

The charger itself is oddly designed. Well, I should say that it is designed to be attached to the back of your phone as you hold or use it. You see, the charger has this little red nub in the center of its back that sticks out, so the charger can’t lay flat on a desk. If you try, it tilts a bit and wobbles and that’s annoying. You can set it on its side (see below) to somewhat prop your phone up at a viewing angle if you like. It’s almost like they built this thing for holding, but then why not just plug into your USB-C port and charge faster and without the loud ass fan? Again, I don’t know.

But seriously, they are trying to get iPhone owners to buy one. OnePlus dedicated an entire section to this thing being “compatible with iPhone wireless charging.” And as I just mentioned, I was able to get it to charge an iPhone at close to 15W. It does slap onto the back and stick to the MagSafe in the iPhone. The magnets are probably strong enough, although they do stick with more force to the official OnePlus 13 Magnetic case.

This new OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger costs $79.99 and can be ordered right now.

Buy OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger