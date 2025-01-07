Google Opens Public Developer Beta for Home APIs

It was at 2024’s Google I/O when Google announced the Home APIs, allowing developers increased access to create “innovative experiences for the home.” This week during CES, the company announced that it has opened a public developer beta for the Android version, with iOS soon to follow.

Google gave a few examples of how companies and developers are using these APIs. Nanoleaf used Home APIs to let customers use voice commands to turn on a Nanoleaf 4D screen mirroring light strip and LG used it to integrate Google Home devices directly into TV smart home experiences.

If you’re a developer, below is additional information on what you’re getting access to with this beta.

Device and Structure APIs: With one single integration, get access to over 600M devices already connected to Google Home and a single unified interface to manage and control both cloud-connected and Matter devices across Google Home, enabling local control, broad device reach, and support for Matter custom clusters.

With one single integration, get access to over 600M devices already connected to Google Home and a single unified interface to manage and control both cloud-connected and Matter devices across Google Home, enabling local control, broad device reach, and support for Matter custom clusters. Commissioning API: Simplifies device set up with Fast Pair on 3 billion Android devices, commission Matter devices directly within your app, enabling seamless onboarding, voice control via Google Assistant, and compatibility with the Google Home ecosystem.

Simplifies device set up with Fast Pair on 3 billion Android devices, commission Matter devices directly within your app, enabling seamless onboarding, voice control via Google Assistant, and compatibility with the Google Home ecosystem. Automation API: Empower your users with all the tools needed to create and manage home automations directly in your app, leveraging extensive signals, commands, and Google specific AI-driven capabilities for personalized and intelligent home experiences.

Developers, get yourself signed up for the beta by going here.

// Google