Google Opens Public Developer Beta for Home APIs

It was at 2024’s Google I/O when Google announced the Home APIs, allowing developers increased access to create “innovative experiences for the home.” This week during CES, the company announced that it has opened a public developer beta for the Android version, with iOS soon to follow.
Google gave a few examples of how companies and developers are using these APIs. Nanoleaf used Home APIs to let customers use voice commands to turn on a Nanoleaf 4D screen mirroring light strip and LG used it to integrate Google Home devices directly into TV smart home experiences.
If you’re a developer, below is additional information on what you’re getting access to with this beta.
- Device and Structure APIs: With one single integration, get access to over 600M devices already connected to Google Home and a single unified interface to manage and control both cloud-connected and Matter devices across Google Home, enabling local control, broad device reach, and support for Matter custom clusters.
- Commissioning API: Simplifies device set up with Fast Pair on 3 billion Android devices, commission Matter devices directly within your app, enabling seamless onboarding, voice control via Google Assistant, and compatibility with the Google Home ecosystem.
- Automation API: Empower your users with all the tools needed to create and manage home automations directly in your app, leveraging extensive signals, commands, and Google specific AI-driven capabilities for personalized and intelligent home experiences.
Developers, get yourself signed up for the beta by going here.
