For those looking to procure a case for their new Pixel 9 device (including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold), might we recommend the Pitaka ultra-slim case? Seriously, it’s so good.

Obviously, if you’re one of the people that puts an armor case on your phone, this probably won’t be sufficient, but if you want an elegant and minimal protector for your gorgeous Pixel 9, this is the one we recommend. It fits ridiculously snug on these phones, plus the MagSafe backside is wildly strong for being so thin. Constructed from aramid fiber, the case is incredibly thin, but has held up very well to daily life so far. I’ve dropped mine twice and there’s not a single scratch.

We also like that Pitaka allowed the Pixel 9’s camera hump to come through the backside and didn’t try to make it flush. We know this is a gripe for some, but personally, I like the design.

The case is priced at $60, available on both Amazon and Pitaka’s website. Yes, they are pricey, but when you want quality protection, it is what it is.