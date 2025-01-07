OnePlus 13 Arrives Globally and Here’s Pricing, Launch Details, More

The OnePlus 13, a phone that was announced and released in China back in October of last year, is now official on the global stage and will launch in the US today. Carrying the same specs as the Chinese version, only now with OxygenOS as the software skin on top of Android 15, the OnePlus 13 arrives in 3 colors and a starting price of $899, although there are deals to be had.

To recap briefly, this is a truly high-end phone from OnePlus with the latest in specs, meaning the newest Qualcomm chip, LPDDR5X RAM up to 16GB, UFS 4.0 storage up to 512GB, a triple rear 50MP camera setup with flagship sensors, massive 6000mAh battery with wildly fast wired and wireless charging, and a big 6.8″ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. There isn’t anything missing from this phone, that’s for sure.

For noteworthy upgrades, I’d mention the flatter display this time around. While the glass is domed a bit on the edges, this is almost back to the flat ways that we now find Google and Samsung back in with their flagship phones. OnePlus also went with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader for the first time and is giving you 3 colors choices with unique back textures. The blue model is fitted with a microfiber vegan leather, while the white model has a surface-based glass coating that is fingerprint resistant. The black model has a fun wood-like texture on its back.

There is no magnetic charging built into the OnePlus 13, but the company is selling cases with magnets inside to give you that MagSafe and Qi2 vibe. They have a new wireless charger, one that can connect via magnets and has a fan to keep all things cool enough as it blasts juice into your phone.

Of course, the full pitch here isn’t just about the specs. OnePlus wants you to know about its “meaningful” AI capabilities, like its access to Google’s Circle to Search, imaging tools (Unblur, Detail Boost, and Reflection Eraser), and the device’s Intelligent Search. It also carries an IP69 rating, which means it could take a jet stream of water and survive. Oh, the Hasselblad partnership is still going too, so the camera has some tuning from those folks and a “Master” camera mode to let you go all manual on a photograph.

As for software support, OnePlus will send 4 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates to the OnePlus 13.

Want to buy one? The OnePlus 13 launches today in the US through OnePlus.com or Best Buy. It will eventually be sold at Amazon too. For $899, you would normally grab the 12GB-256GB model, but to launch, OnePlus is doing a free upgrade to the 16GB-512GB models (they will retail for $999 after launch promos). There are some other promos too, like up to $899 in trade-in savings and a minimum $100 trade-in instant credit on any phone in “any” condition.

The OnePlus 13 should work just fine on Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, only without the 5G mmW support. You’ll find full band support below.

Shop OnePlus 13: OnePlus.com | Best Buy

Need our OnePlus 13 review? Oh it’s coming! We’re deep into writing that up now after testing the phone for several weeks and should have it ready within the next couple of days. Need a teaser to put that pre-order in? I’ll just say this – OnePlus knocked it out of the park with this phone.

OnePlus 13 Specs

OS : OxygenOS 15 / Android 15

: OxygenOS 15 / Android 15 Chip : Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm, Adreno 830 GPU)

: Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm, Adreno 830 GPU) Display : 6.82″ QHD+ AMOLED (3168×1440, 1-120Hz, 510ppi, 4500 nits)

: 6.82″ QHD+ AMOLED (3168×1440, 1-120Hz, 510ppi, 4500 nits) Cameras (rear) : 50MP main (f/1.6, 23mm), 50MP telephoto (f/2.6, 73mm), 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.0, 15mm)

: 50MP main (f/1.6, 23mm), 50MP telephoto (f/2.6, 73mm), 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.0, 15mm) Camera (front) : 32MP (f/2.4)

: 32MP (f/2.4) RAM : 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X

: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Storage : 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0

: 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 Battery : 6000mAh (80W wired charging, 50W wireless)

: 6000mAh (80W wired charging, 50W wireless) Connectivity : WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC

: WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Durability : IP69, IP68

: IP69, IP68 Other : USB 3.2 (Type-C), stereo speakers, ultrasonic fingerprint, IR remote, Alert Slider

: USB 3.2 (Type-C), stereo speakers, ultrasonic fingerprint, IR remote, Alert Slider Size : 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.9mm; 213g

: 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.9mm; 213g Colors: Arctic Dawn (white), Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean (blue)

OnePlus 13 Carrier Support