OnePlus 13R Launches Alongside OnePlus 13 at Just $599

The OnePlus 13 isn’t the only new phone that we have to celebrate today. OnePlus is also delivering the OnePlus 13R, a close-to-flagship level phone with a price I think most of you will like.

The OnePlus 13R includes a bunch of specs packaged together in a way that would have topped the charts last year, only now they are shipping this year and come with nice discounts. You’ve got a phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a massive 6000mAh battery, and a big 6.78″ at 120Hz (LTPO) that OnePlus is calling ProXDR. You’ll also find 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, 55W wired charging, a triple rear camera made up of two 50MP sensors (wide and telephoto) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There’s WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 too, NFC, IP65 water and dust resistance, an Alert Slider, and an IR remote control sensor.

This new OnePlus 13R runs OxygenOS 15 and Android 15 out of the box, just like the OnePlus 13. It will receive four years of Android OS updates, as well as six years of security updates. OnePlus doesn’t update their phones as quickly (monthly) as Google does with its Pixel phones, but they still regularly push out new software. They were one of the first to issue the big Android 15 update that Samsung owners are still waiting for.

As for the design, this device features a flat display, flat glass back, and flat aluminum sides, all while still looking close enough to the flagship OnePlus 13. It comes in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

The OnePlus 13R should work on Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, just without the 5G mmW support. You’ll find full band support below.

Want to buy the OnePlus 13R? This phone is up for pre-order today (January 7) and ships January 14 from OnePlus.com and Best Buy. It should hit Amazon further down the road. Starting at $599, the OnePlus 13R can be yours.

Shop OnePlus 13R: OnePlus.com | Best Buy

US Carrier Support