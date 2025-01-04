These Pixel 10 Concept Renders are Just… Whoa

We just got done discussing why 2025 was going to be a good thing for Android and that was before we spotted these concept renders of the Pixel 10 Pro. Call me crazy, but I kinda hope this is it.

From the mind of designer 4RMD, what we have here is essentially the Pixel 9 Pro, but the phone’s backside has been Pablo Picasso’d to look like the Moto X Pure Edition and its vertical camera layout. This is quite the striking design and I’m sure there will be those who are immediately displeased, but give it a chance to grow on you. I quite like it.

What you should also notice are the color choices. In my post about things I want to see from Pixel 10, more vibrant color options is something I listed. This blue is quite nice, but the red could stand to be a bit more red. We also see a standard black option, which looks handsome, too.

Again, these are purely concepts from a 3rd-party designer, so don’t go getting too upset over these images. Chances are, the Pixel 10 lineup will look more similar to the Pixel 9 lineup than what we see here. However, if Google throws the curveball, I wouldn’t be overly upset. Setting the phone down on a flat surface might suck, but holding this in hand might feel pretty sweet.

Thoughts?

// Yanko Design