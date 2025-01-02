Kicking off the new year, Samsung has two new products coming to its website (and retailers) on January 9. We have the Galaxy A16 smartphone, plus the Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker.

Galaxy A16 is a sleek, affordable device featuring a 6.7” Super AMOLED display, triple rear camera system (50MP main shooter), 5,000mAh battery, Exynos 1330 processor with 4GB RAM, IP54 rating, plus a promise of six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. That’s a great deal for its price of only $199.

For those looking to get into fitness tracking at an affordable price, there’s the new Galaxy Fit3. Priced at just $59, it offers 13-day battery life, 1.6-inch display size, sleep coaching abilities, blood oxygen level monitoring, access to over 100 different workout and pairing capabilities, IP68 rating, and fall detection. Buyers can choose between Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold color options.

Both devices will be available via Samsung’s website on January 9, as well as select carriers. And for a limited time, those who buy the Galaxy A16 can get the Fit3 for 50% off.

// Samsung